It has been pointed out Nigeria’s UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's trash talk bares a remarkable semblance to Conor McGregor’s most famous lines.

A video posted by a fan of ‘The Notorious’ highlighted the similarities in the fighters’ phrasing used at past press conferences, which subsequently led to the Irishman reposting the video with a laughing emoji.

On the original post the McGregor fan said:

“This is what happens when you fail to promote yourself as a fighter and just decide to copy and paste instead.”

The Irishman himself has previously accused Usman of copying his shots as well back in April and warned that he would soon be taking over the welterweight division:

“Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.”

One of the clips in the video showed McGregor saying after his win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246:

“Any one of these mouthy fools can get it.”

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was then shown saying exactly the same thing in his post-fight interview with Gilbert Burns.

Another example highlighted McGregor commenting about Dustin Poirier that he is “a great fighter, but still levels below him” ahead of their rematch earlier this year. Usman said exactly the same thing about Jorge Masvidal in one of their pre-fight press conferences.

Finally Usman is shown asking Masvidal if he can “even read”, which resembles what happened in the famous Toronto meeting between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Both the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘The Notorious’ have certainly teased arranging an encounter at 170, but the Irishman would first off have to get past ‘The Diamond’ in a third rubber match next month at UFC 264, with scores currently 1-1.

What are your predictions for July 10 between Poirier and McGregor?

