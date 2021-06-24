West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Baggies eyeing swoop for Premier League starlet

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to bounce back from what was an extremely disappointing 2020/21 campaign later this year when they make their return to the Championship.

The Baggies have already started their preparations for the upcoming season by parting ways with a host of players.

However, due to their prolonged search for a new manager, West Brom have yet to bolster their squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

With Okay Yokoslu set to return to his parent-club when his loan deals expire at the end of June, the Baggies will be short of options in central-midfield heading into next season.

Therefore, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they decide to focus on signing a player who has illustrated some real signs of promise during his career to date.

According to Chronicle Live, West Brom are amongst a clutch a clubs who are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on a temporary basis this summer.

The 21-year-old, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht, saw his game-time limited last season to five appearances by manager Steve Bruce.

Considering that he is currently behind Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden in the pecking order at St James' Park, the Newcastle academy graduate could find it beneficial to move elsewhere this summer.

Longstaff burst onto the scene in 2019 by netting a fantastic goal during the Magpies' victory over Manchester United.

Whilst the midfielder replicated this particular feat in the return fixture, he was unable to prevent Newcastle from suffering a 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

With Longstaff's current deal set to run until 2022, it will be intriguing to see whether Newcastle are able to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club by offering him assurances regarding first-team football.

1 of 15 In which season did West Brom wear this kit? 2016/17 2018/19 2015/16 2014/15

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by West Brom if they can convince Longstaff to make a temporary move to the Hawthorns this summer as he unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

Although the Baggies are currently able to call upon the services of Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore, Longstaff's arrival could revitalise their midfield.

Whilst the midfielder's struggle for game-time last season resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.29 in the Premier League, he could benefit from dropping down to the Championship as he may be handed the opportunity to feature regularly at this level.

By making a positive start to life at West Brom, Longstaff could emerge as a key player for the club as they look to secure an immediate return to the top-flight next year.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News