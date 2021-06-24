Battlefield 2042: Leak Reveals Huge Details Around ‘Ultimate’ Unknown Third Game Mode

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 is on its way and some leaks have revealed all the details around a third unannounced game mode and what it will be.

It brought huge joy to the gaming community when Battlefield revealed that the latest game in the huge franchise would be one set in a futuristic world.

Not only did fans see some exciting gameplay, but it also showcased some great new features, including robot dogs.

With cool features like this going to be in Battlefield 2042, as well as this new leaked game mode, players are in for a really great game.

Leak Reveals New Sandbox Game Mode

Tom Henderson, who leaked what the name the game would be before it was announced, has provided us with this latest news.

He uploaded his latest information via his YouTube channel, which has over 100,000 subscribers. We have always known that there would be a third game mode, but Battlefield are trying to keep it a secret.

Henderson has suggested that it will be a nostalgic sandbox game mode called Battlefield Hub. It is set to feature remasters of maps from the series' history, with weapons and vehicles from across the franchise showing up in the same warzone.

What is a sandbox game mode?

For those who don’t know, a sandbox game mode is a gameplay element that gives the player tasks to complete towards a goal within the game. Typically, they have an open world concept which gives the player freedom of movement and progression in the game.

In his video, which was transcribed by VG247, Henderson provided some details around this new game mode. He said: "[My source] says that this isn’t necessarily going to be a competitive experience or a balanced experience.

“Instead, this is going to be the ultimate sandbox experience where players are just going to be able to have fun."

This is very exciting news for fans of Battlefield and with a massive 128-player mode, as well as a smaller squad-based game mode being the other two styles of games players can play, we are definitely in for a treat when Battlefield 2042 is released.

