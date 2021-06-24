Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England and Germany will go head-to-head in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 next Tuesday.

The Three Lions’ ‘prize’ for finishing top of Group D is a clash against their old rivals.

Germany were in danger of crashing out in the group stages on Wednesday evening but salvaged a 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich thanks to Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser.

Joachim Low’s side subsequently finished as runners-up in Group F behind France but above Portugal and Hungary.

England have famously struggled against Germany in major tournaments. Aside from the 1966 World Cup final, they have never beaten the Germans at either a World Cup or European Championships after the group stages.

The two nations’ previous meeting at a major tournament was at the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa, where Germany registered an emphatic 4-1 victory in the Round of 16.

But this appears to be a less formidable German team managed by a coach who will be replaced by Hansi Flick after this summer’s tournament.

Gary Neville's England XI to face Germany

Fans and pundits alike will spend the coming days debating how England should set up against Germany at Wembley next week.

Retired defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville, who was part of Roy Hodgson’s England backroom staff, tweeted the team that he believes would give England the best chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Neville would play three defenders in central defence (Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire) with Reece James and Luke Shaw at left and right-back, respectively.

He would stick with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in central midfield, while the front three would be comprised of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.

“Wing backs to match up / Engage Germany’s,” Neville added. “Saka and Sterling left higher in channels v Germany wide CB. “Rice / Philips onto Kroos/ Gundogan”.

Presumably, he would stick with Jordan Pickford as England’s goalkeeper.

His former teammate Edwin van der Sar was quick to point out that Neville was missing someone in between the sticks from his XI.

Neville’s team would see the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount benched.

Saka impressed in England’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic earlier this week, picking up the Star of the Match award, and Neville would stick with the 19-year-old on the right flank.

Fans react to Neville's England XI

What have England fans had to say about Neville’s XI? Let’s take a closer look…

First, let's start with former England midfielder Jack Wilshere...

Low not worried about England challenge

Ahead of his side’s clash against England, Low was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: "I'm not worried, it's a totally different match.

”Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, entered every duel, against England it will be a totally different match.

"They are playing at home, they want to attack, it's going to be an open match, more open than it was tonight. We need to improve on things, we are aware of that, and need to take care and be careful, especially at set-pieces.

"We cannot repeat the same mistakes again. We need to do things better here, but ahead of the match against England, we're looking forward to it.

"It's great news to play in London at Wembley against England. The group stage is over and now we have to focus. It's in or out now. Our performance so far hasn't been too good, but if we show what we can, as we did against Portugal for long spells, we can be a strong opponent, and if we don't do that we can get into difficulties."

