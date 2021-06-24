EA Play Live: WWE's Xavier Woods selected to host gaming expo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE superstar Xavier Woods has been selected to host this year's EA Play Live event.

The multiple tag team champion with the New Day faction is set to step away from the squared circle to introduce the expo of one of the world's biggest and most famous gaming organisations, with fans across the globe anxious to see what they have up their sleeve this year.

Excitement and anticipation stems from the likes of Battlefield 2042, F1 2021 and FIFA 22 - all of which are scheduled for 2021 release dates, with a possible new Dead Space game rumoured to be included at the event.

That being said, we expect plenty more titles to be announced, maybe even new updates to the likes of Apex Legends following the success of Season 9.

While that is just speculation at this stage, EA have brought in some famous faces to introduce the games to the world.

EA made the announcement on Twitter after revealing the start time of the event on 22nd July 2021, with Woods presenting the expo.

The WWE star will be replacing the likes of Andrea Rene and Greg Miller who both presented between 2018 and 2020. Also known as Austin Creed away from his wrestling character, he will also be hosting a competitive television show in the United States on the G4TV network, giving a significant boost to his hosting capabilities.

It will be interesting to see what sort of reception he receives at EA Play Live.

