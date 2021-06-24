Cristiano Ronaldo: Fans show why EURO 2020 star hasn’t levelled goalscoring record just yet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans were quickly reminded that Canadian forward Christine Sinclair is still the all-time top international goalscorer after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 109th goal for Portugal last night.

Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot as Portugal drew 2-2 with France in the group stage of Euro 2020. As a result, the 36-year-old equalled the men's all-time international goalscoring record. Ali Daei had previously scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Ronaldo was lauded for his record-equalling feat, but football fans were quickly reminded that he had not yet surpassed the goal tally of Sinclair. The 38-year-old has scored an incredible 186 goals for Canada, and like Ronaldo, is still playing. She will head to the Olympic Games this summer and could very well extend her record.

Journalists were among the numerous Twitter users to point out that Ronaldo is still not the all-time top international goalscorer.

“Reminder to all media outlets that Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the *men's* all-time international goal scoring record,” said Australian women’s football writer Samantha Lewis. “He's still well off the ACTUAL all-time record currently held by Canada's Christine Sinclair (186). Language matters!”

Others questioned whether Ronaldo would ever be able to surpass Sinclair’s goal tally.

Rob Harris, Global Sports Correspondent for Associated Press, posted: “World record equalling 109th men's international goal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Not even he could match Christine Sinclair's 186, surely…”

It’s not just Sinclair that Ronaldo has to surpass to take top spot. There are nine female footballers standing between the forward and the all-time international goalscoring record.

He is currently level with Brazilian legend Marta on 109 goals, with Alex Morgan of the United States just ahead of him on 110. Scotland’s Julie Fleeting, Germany’s Birgit Prinz, and America’s Carli Lloyd, Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach are all considerably higher in the standings than Ronaldo.

Sinclair currently plays for Portland Thorns in the NWSL, having plied her trade in North America for the entirety of her career. Her incredible goalscoring record has helped Canada to Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016. She has also featured at five World Cups.

The footballing legend set her international goalscoring record in January 2020, scoring her 184th and 185th international goals against St Kitts and Nevis in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship. Wambach had previously held the record, managing 184 goals for the US during an illustrious career which ended in 2015.

