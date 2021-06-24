Harry Kane: Fabrizio Romano on Man City's next move in transfer race for Tottenham star

Fabrizio Romano believes that Manchester City will continue to pursue Harry Kane this summer, despite their opening proposal appearing to fall on deaf ears at Tottenham.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

The Premier League champions have been linked with Kane ever since the Spurs forward expressed his desire to leave the north London club last month.

City stepped up their interest this week by putting an official proposal on the table of £100m, with the option of including players in the deal as well.

Tottenham are not expected to accept this offer, but Romano does not think that City will give up on landing the 27-year-old just yet.

What did Romano say about City's stance on Kane?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano explained that City's enthusiasm to sign Kane remains strong, and that he expects the club to make another play to bring the England international to Manchester in the coming weeks.

Romano stated: “This is Manchester City’s position. They want Harry Kane. Pep Guardiola wants Harry Kane, and what I feel is that they will try again for Harry Kane in the next weeks."

Is this an ominous update for Tottenham?

It could well be.

Two years ago, Pep Guardiola admitted that City wanted to sign Harry Maguire but that he was too expensive, which led to the defender joining Manchester United instead for £80m.

Given that Kane is set to cost more than this, and City have never spent more than £70m on a player, Spurs may have hoped that their Premier League rivals would have been put off by such a hefty price-tag.

However, that does not appear to be the case, with Romano suggesting City will have another crack at bringing Kane over to the blue side of Manchester.

What will happen next in the Harry Kane transfer saga?

It seems that nothing is likely to happen imminently. Kane will be leading out England at Wembley next Tuesday in a mouthwatering last 16 clash against Germany at the Euros, so his focus is likely to be centred towards that.

This could give City some time to assess their options in order to think about how they could possibly restructure their offer in a way that might tempt Tottenham into selling their prized asset.

As Romano mentioned, he feels that City will return with another bid "in the next weeks", suggesting that this saga will continue into July and potentially into the late summer.

It appears that this is a transfer story that could go right down to the wire.

