Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez admits he is open to the prospect of facing Jermall Charlo in the boxing ring but for now he is focused on unifying the super-middleweight division with Caleb Plant.

WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs), 31, of Lafayette, Louisiana, beat Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision in a fairly competitive fight on Saturday night in Texas.

Charlo wasted no time in calling out Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin after he survived a late scare to defeat his mandatory Montiel at the Toyota Center in Houston.

"160 is my weight division. I want to unify," Charlo said in his post-fight interview.

"I want to get Golovkin in the ring. I want to get Canelo out here to Houston."

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs), 30, of Guadalajara, Mexico, arrived at Jalisco Stadium as a special guest for Julio Cesar Chavez's exhibition bout with Hector Camacho Jr on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old American doesn't have a targeted date for his next title defense though, but speaking after the fight in Guadalajara, Canelo says his time will come once he deals with his fellow countryman, a few months after his fight with Billy Joe Saunders.

“Jermall Charlo’s time is coming. I’m focused on Caleb Plant first,” Canelo said (via BoxingNews24).”It’s almost time for Jermall Charlo and Canelo Alvarez to fight."

Read more: Julio Cesar Chavez accuses his sons of disrespecting boxing by failing to prepare properly

Alvarez left Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions in November 2020 alleging a breach of contract, with Alvarez saying De La Hoya "doesn’t do anything in Golden Boy."

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed he is confident that he can set up an undisputed clash with IBF super-middleweight champion Plant in New York this September after the Mexican signed a non-exclusive deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Hearn told The Daily Star: “Hopefully we will have a Canelo Alvarez undisputed fight on September 11 on the platform. It is hard to say but it is almost like a tribute to that date.

“We've been talking to DAZN about a number of ideas for around the first responders and stuff like that.

“We've spoken to MGM and they feel like it is to be looked at as a tribute to that date – a date when we can incorporate a number of activities to give those people the respect they deserve."

Read more: Oscar De La Hoya continues war of words with Canelo Alvarez with fresh jibe at pound-for-pound king

News Now - Sport News