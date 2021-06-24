Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty: Predicting who will win Wimbledon

With Wimbledon just around the corner, the GiveMeSport Women team make their predictions. We select our overall winner and choose a player who could spring a surprise.



Nancy's predictions:

Overall winner – Ashleigh Barty

The world number one has been struggling with a hip injury recently, but looks set to return to full fitness in time for Wimbledon. Aside from the injury, Barty has had an excellent year so far, winning both the Miami Open and Stuttgart Open.

Although the 25-year-old has an excellent record on clay, she has admitted her favoured surface is grass. Barty will look to take advantage of this at the All England Club next week.

One to watch – Barbora Krejčíková

Barbora Krejčíková is slowly making a name for herself in women’s singles. She already had a fearsome reputation in doubles, winning six Grand Slams in the discipline so far. This includes the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon in 2018.

Krejčíkova now has singles success under her belt as well, triumphing at the French Open earlier this month. With women’s tennis so unpredictable at the moment, there is no reason why she can’t repeat the feat in London.

Georgia's predictions:

Overall winner – Serena Williams

Serena Williams’ luck, or indeed form, hasn’t been with her recently. After being knocked out of the Italian Open and Roland-Garros – and forced to withdraw from the Miami Open – the odds are stacked against her.

However, it would be foolish to rule the former world number one out of the tournament she has won seven times. Her record includes back-to-back titles on two occasions.

As Williams searches for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, Wimbledon may well be the competition she has been waiting for to assert her dominance once more.

One to watch – Johanna Konta

After her win at the Nottingham Open, Johanna Konta will have the wind in her sails. Her return to the English competition has been a long-awaited one and the Brit was grateful to finally play back in front of supporters again.

On a winning streak and in front of a home crowd, Konta could definitely be a dark horse at Wimbledon as she looks to build on her recent victory on home soil.

Olly's predictions:

Overall winner – Petra Kvitová

A two-time winner at Wimbledon, Kvitová absolutely loves playing on grass. Her fitness may be an issue, having suffered a freak ankle injury at the French Open, but she looks to have recovered in time.

Her form in 2021 has been less than stellar aside from winning a title in Doha, but with the likes of Barty and Simona Halep also contending with injuries, the Czech looks best placed to mount another strong run in the competition.

One to watch – Coco Gauff

Gauff’s form has been seriously impressive in 2021, so you could argue she’s barely an underdog, despite still being only 17 years old. Having reached the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros, the US star has risen to 23rd in the world rankings and will be seeded for this year’s Championships.

While the teenager is accomplished on all surfaces, grass is where she made her name two years ago, when she knocked out Venus Williams on her way to the fourth round.

Now, with plenty more Grand Slam experience under her belt, I expect her to go even further.

