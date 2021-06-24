Sheffield United transfer news: Update emerges regarding Blades' pursuit of Premier League starlet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be hoping that his side will be able to get off to the perfect start to the upcoming campaign when they host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on August 7th.

Having achieved promotion from this division on two separate occasions during his respective spells in charge of Fulham and Watford, the Serbian knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the Championship.

Whereas Jokanovic currently has a host of players at his disposal who possess a great of experience at this level, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to put his own stamp on the club's squad in the coming months.

With there being a great deal of uncertainty surrounding whether Kean Bryan will commit his future to the Blades, they could be in the market for a new central defender this summer.

One of the players who has emerged as a potential target for United in recent months is Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson.

Initially linked with a move to the Blades in April, an update has now emerged concerning the club's pursuit of the 21-year-old.

According to the Sheffield Star, United are reportedly confident that they will be able to beat Sunderland to Sanderson's signature.

The Black Cats had a bid believed to be in the region of £1m rejected by Wolves last week as they tried to secure the services of the defender.

It is understood that if the Blades opt against a swoop, Sanderson will secure a permanent move to the Stadium of Light a Sunderland are willing to up their offer.

Wolves are thought to be willing to cash in on the defender if a club meets their £2m valuation this summer.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If United do indeed decide to swoop for Sanderson, this could turn out to be a fantastic bit of business by the club as the defender managed to illustrate some real signs of promise during his loan spell at Sunderland last season.

Whereas the defender was unable to inspire the Black Cats to promotion to the Championship, he did manage to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the third-tier.

Sanderson also ranked in the top-five at the Stadium of Light for blocks per game (0.5) and clearances per match (2.7) whilst he demonstrated that he is confident in possession of the ball as he recorded a pass success rate of 81.6%.

By learning from the guidance of Jokanovic, the defender could emerge as a key player for the Blades next season in the Championship as they look to seal an immediate return to the top-flight.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News