Man United transfer news: Red Devils could sign world-class player for just £40m

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are the most likely side to do a deal with Real Madrid over the signing of Raphael Varane this summer and he could be available for as little as £40m.

What's the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

The Athletic claim that Man United are the most likely outfit to negotiate a deal for Madrid centre-back Varane and the France international would be available for just £40m-£45m this summer.

United's football director John Murtough and director of football negotiations Matt Judge would be involved in the proposed deal, and the pair could finally solve United's long term defensive issue at centre-back.

However, the report suggests that the Red Devils' board will need to weigh up whether to splash the cash on Varane or spend their budget on younger options such as Villarreal's Pau Torres or Sevilla's Joules Kounde.

Is that a fair price for Varane?

Absolutely, yes.

If United were to sign Varane for a measly £40m then that would be the steal of the summer after recent reports suggested that Madrid would want double that fee for his services.

According to Manchester Evening News, Los Blancos are thought to be holding out for a fee of £80m for the France international this summer, despite having just one year left on his deal at the Bernabeu.

The Football Terrace: Raphael Varane WANTS Man United move and the LATEST on Jadon Sancho...

Is Varane world-class?

Undoubtedly, yes. At just 28 years old, Varane's trophy haul is impressive to say the least and there is certainly time to add to his collection.

Varane has attained 19 trophies in his senior career including four Champions League triumphs and three league titles, and he also won the World Cup with France in 2018.

His exploits for Real Madrid and France should unquestionably put him in the conversation for the best centre-back in world football, alongside Virgil van Dijk.

1 of 15 Which club did United sign Bruno Fernandes from? Porto Braga Benfica Sporting Lisbon

Do United need a centre-back this summer?

If United could sign a quality central defender to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of their defence, then the side could mount a genuine title challenge next season.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have proven that they are simply not good enough. In Maguire's absence in the latter stages of the season this became abundantly clear.

The duo were partnered together in United's backline for two of the last four games of the season. The Red Devils conceded four against Liverpool in the Premier League, and Bailly and Lindelof recorded WhoScored ratings of 5.8 and 6.1 respectively.

As a pairing, they were also unable to prevent Villarreal scoring in the side's Europa League final defeat. Their questionable performances this term have made it clear that the Red Devils must add a top class central defender to their ranks this summer.

City conceded 12 goals less but only scored ten goals more than United en route to last season's title. That suggests United need to tighten up at the back more than they need to sharpen up in attack if they're to close the gap on their local rivals next time out.

News Now - Sport News