Pokemon GO: How to evolve Eevee

Eevee remains one of the most popular species in Pokemon GO to date.

Since Niantic brought the augmented reality (AR) series to the market in 2016, it has quickly become of the most successful mobile games in recent years.

When it was launched, only 151 Pokemon were up for grabs. To this day, that number is six times that. But Eevee, dubbed as the Evolution Pokemon in the PokeDex, is still one of the most discussed in the entire franchise by trainers across the globe.

This is because it can change form into more types than any other, which has left certain players scratching their heads wondering how they can acquire these Pokemon.

Well fear not, we have the answers for you right here as we can explain how it is done, giving you the Eevee bragging rights over your friends.

How to evolve Eevee

Eevee has eight different forms that it can evolve into. Here are those species:

Vaporeon

Flareon

Jolteon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

The methods required to acquire these different types are actually hidden within the anime series itself. But first, you will need to gather 25 Eevee Candies before carrying out the next steps.

There is a trick that players can carry out to handpick which species they would like their Eevee to evolve into, and it's incredibly simple. All you have to do is rename your Eevee to a specific word, and then your Pokemon will evolve into one of the following:

Kira - Sylveon

- Sylveon Linnea - Leafeon

- Leafeon Rea - Glaceon

- Glaceon Sakura - Espeon

- Espeon Tamao - Umbreon

- Umbreon Rainer - Vaporeon

- Vaporeon Sparky - Jolteon

- Jolteon Pyro - Flareon

However, before you get carried away and go mad with the evolutions, this only works once per evolution type, so just ensure that you choose the Eevee with the best appraisal rating from your respective trainer.

