Mixed Martial Arts has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world enjoying a now enormous audience.

There are organisations like UFC, ONE Championship and Bellator where the performers try their skills to reach the top. These competitions have gained an enormous amount of revenue which has made MMA among the most popular sports around.

All athletes who compete in MMA competitions have a wide range of combat sporting skills that includes Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jujitsu and Karate. Hence, the chances of sustaining injuries is always high.

Over the years, several MMA competitors have suffered bad injuries and thanks to research by 888Sport, we can bring you a list of the most severe ones.

Let's take a look at them and also how the athletes recovered.

Conor McGregor

One of the biggest names in UFC, the Irishman tore his ACL during his fight against Max Holloway in 2013 which he won by unanimous decision.

He was out of action for almost a year before returning in 2014, beating Diego Brandao via knockout. McGregor has since won eight of his 11 fights.

Dustin Poirier

The Diamond underwent surgery for a hip injury following his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He was out of action for eight months but has won both of his fights since returning, his most recent one being a victory over McGregor a few months back.

Anderson Silva

The Spider's showboating during his fight against Chris Weidman in UFC 162 resulted in the latter checking one of his leg kicks which broke his left fibula and tibia.

Silva underwent orthopaedic surgery and his tibia had to be stabilised with an intramedullary rod. He hasn't been the same since this injury, having won just one of his seven fights since.

Chris Weidman

Seven years after checking Silva's kick, the former UFC champion was now on the receiving end during his fight against Uriah Hall in April.

Weidman's tibia got snapped and he had to be transferred to a hospital on a stretcher. He underwent surgery and has been able to return to light training.

Belal Muhammad

Remember Your Name took on Leon Edwards this March and the latter accidentally poked him in the eye during the second round.

The fight was declared a no contest but Muhammad returned to the ring a few weeks back and defeat Demian Maia via unanimous decision.

Michael Bisping

During his fight against Vitor Belfort, the Count received a head kick which not only saw him lose the bout via knockout but also suffer retinal detachment in his right eye.

He later underwent surgery before returning to the ring. He had a record of 9-4 following his return but his vision was never the same. Bisping now wears a glass eye.

