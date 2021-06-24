Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

So, it’ll be England vs Germany in the last-16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

The Three Lions’ reward for topping their group was always going to be runner-up in the Group of Death. And after a crazy final matchday involving France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary, it seemed inevitable that it would be the old enemy travelling to Wembley next Tuesday.

The old enemies haven’t met for four years when they clashed in a pair of friendlies in 2017. In those two matches, just one goal was scored in the favour of Germany.

When you have to look back to 2010 for their previous competitive meeting.

That came in the last-16 of the 2010 World Cup and ended in a very one-sided affair as Germany ran out 4-1 winners.

England fans will still be having nightmares of Mesut Ozil running away from Gareth Barry.

That was the first competitive meeting in nine years.

Back in 2001, Germany and England met in Munich as they both looked to qualify for the 2002 World Cup.

It was a night that will be remembered for a very long time in this country.

Despite Germany going 1-0 ahead, Sven Goran Eriksson’s side ran out 5-1 winners at the Olympiastadion back on September 1, 2001.

Michael Owen scored a hat-trick, while Steven Gerrard and Emile Heskey also got themselves on the scoresheet.

It was a result that saw England finish top of their qualification group, while Germany had to go through the playoffs.

There are many reasons why England fans will remember that night but Steven Gerrard’s moment of brilliance when facing Liverpool teammate Dietmar Hamann is one of them.

Gerrard humiliated Hamann not once but twice as England started showboating towards the end of the match.

Video: Gerrard humiliates Hamann

It led to the line of ‘Stevie, Stevie, Stevie, Stevie Gerrrrard. He mugged Dietmar Hamann, because he is well haaaard’ which was inserted into the famous ‘Sven, Sven, Sven’ song by Bell And Spurling.

We’re looking forward to Jack Grealish doing something similar to Joshua Kimmich on Tuesday…

