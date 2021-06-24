Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will try to keep Paul Pogba this summer, although contract negotiations with the midfielder are not advanced yet.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Paul Pogba?

Previous reports from AS claimed that Man United were willing to use Pogba in a trade deal to sign Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane.

The report suggested that United's French midfielder would be delighted to move to Madrid, although the Manchester club have put an offer on the table to extend his current deal beyond its 2022 expiry date.

What has Romano said about Pogba’s future?

Romano claims that Man United are currently not negotiating with other sides in regards to Paul Pogba and speculation suggesting that the Red Devils are willing to let the Frenchman leave the club is false.

The journalist reveals that United will try and keep Pogba at Old Trafford this summer, however contract negotiations are not at an advanced stage yet.

What were Pogba’s stats this season?

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old was the Red Devils' fourth best performer in the Premier League last season with a rating of 7.06.

Pogba's range of passing is one of his greatest assets and that was evident for United this term. He made 3.7 accurate long balls and one key pass per league game for the Manchester outfit.

No player with more than two league appearances in the Red Devils' squad was fouled more than the Frenchman, as he won 1.5 each match.

The France international - who is currently representing his country at Euro 2020 - was hampered with injuries throughout the season which limited him to just 21 league starts.

According to Transfermarkt, Pogba missed 69 days of the campaign with injury issues, equating to 14 games out of action.

Should Man United sell Pogba this summer?

Arguably, yes.

Pogba is entering his final 12 months under contract at Man United, and if they don’t sell him this summer then the Red Devils run the risk of losing him for free upon the expiry of his deal.

Keeping in mind his ability, United should do all they can to keep the former Juventus man; however, if he declines a new approach for a fresh deal at Old Trafford then they should try to recoup a fee for the midfielder to upgrade in other areas of the squad.

If Pogba were to leave the club it could give Donny van de Beek an opportunity to get an improvement on his game time next season and become the player United would have wanted him to be upon his move to the club last summer.

The Dutchman played just 515 minutes of Premier League football this term and made a total of four starts under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

