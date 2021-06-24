Gunners transfer news: Fabrizio Romano update on Arsenal's "main target" this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal have not given up hope of signing Martin Odegaard permanently this summer.

What did Romano say about Odegaard?

The Norwegian playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, but has since returned to his parent club, Real Madrid.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that the Spanish giants are currently planning to keep Odegaard at the club next year, but acknowledged that the Gunners could still make a move for the 22-year-old even if their chances of sealing a deal are slim.

Romano said: “Let’s see what they will decide for Odegaard, if he’s staying or not. Still there is a chance Arsenal will try for him. I’ve always said – Odegaard is the main target.

“So, if they have 1% chance, they will try again for Odegaard. But at the moment, Real Madrid are still thinking of Odegaard as part of the team.”

What has Odegaard said about his own future?

In a recent interview with Norwegian station TV2, as quoted by Eurosport, Odegaard confirmed that he sees his future at Real, and that he will report for pre-season training when that begins again next month.

He said: "Real Madrid have been clear that they would like me back. So then it will be time to go there when the training starts up again.

"Of course it has always been a dream to play there. I have been in the club for over six years now, and that has always been the goal.

"I always want to play, I have said that all the time. Playing hard is important."

However, he did go on to admit that he is yet to speak to the club's new manager Carlo Ancelotti. This could offer Arsenal some hope in their pursuit - it's still possible that the Italian coach will observe Odegaard in pre-season and ultimately decide he can only afford him a limited role, or even no role at all, for the 2021/22 campaign.

What were Odegaard's stats in 2020/21 for Arsenal?

After arriving at the Emirates in late January, Odegaard took a little while to find his feet as Arsenal won just one of their first five league games with him in the squad.

He endeared himself to the club's supporters by mid-March, though, as he scored in the side's 2-1 win over bitter rivals Tottenham.

Odegaard then went on to finish the campaign strongly, registering assists in his final two matches against Crystal Palace and Brighton to secure eighth spot in the table for Mikel Arteta's men.

Should Arsenal give up on trying to sign Odegaard?

It is understandable that Arsenal are keen to try and lure Odegaard back to north London. According to WhoScored, no other Arsenal player managed more key passes per game (1.4) than the 30-cap international.

Yet it seems that they might be fighting a lose cause if they continue their pursuit of the talented forward. Romano believes that Real want Odegaard to stay, and the player himself has come out and said that he would like to prove his worth in the Spanish capital.

At this point, it may be wise for the three-time Premier League champions to focus their efforts on bringing in players this summer who want to play for the club, rather than trying to persuade Odegaard to turn his back on Real, which looks like a tough task based on recent statements.

