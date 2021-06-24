Fury vs Wilder 3: What will the fight purse be?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be receiving eight-figure sums for their third heavyweight title fight.

The two titans of boxing will go head to head once more for the WBC and The Ring Magazine championship belts, which the Morecambe-based fighter currently possesses.

Fury and Wilder will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 24th July 2021, with a huge fight on offer for the Englishman with rival Anthony Joshua if he prevails.

This would arguably be one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing. But the Gypsy King will need to get the job done out in Sin City.

For Wilder, questions remain regarding his psychological state following the defeat in the second bout and was uncharacteristically quiet during the pair's first press conference together in June 2021.

Having blamed almost everything for the loss but himself, even sacking his training team, time will tell whether Wilder will come into the fight in a better, or worse physical and mental state, than before.

What will the fight purse be?

SportingFree have documented what finances each fighter will earn as a result of their third fight, with Fury obtained the majority of the funds.

They revealed that a 60-40 PPV split has been agreed upon in favour of the world champion, with different guaranteed revenue being handed to each fight.

Here is what each fighter will be offered:

Tyson Fury - $30 million - 60% PPV Share

Deontay Wilder - $20 million - 40% PPV Share

These figures have increased by almost six times since their first fight back in 2018. While the excitement for the bout is low at this stage, the funds involved are both lucrative and mind-boggling, to say the least.

