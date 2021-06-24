Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo deserves all the plaudits that have come his way after scoring his 108th and 109th international goals for Portugal.

The 36-year-old netted a brace in Portugal’s 2-2 draw against France at Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

In the process, Ronaldo equalled the long-standing record set by Iran legend Ali Daei back in 2000.

Daei congratulated Ronaldo via Instagram after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his record-equalling goal.

“Congratulations to @cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal scoring record,” Daei wrote.

“I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo - great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world.”

It’s now a matter of time before Ronaldo becomes the outright leading goalscorer in the history of international football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner currently leads the race for the Euro 2020 Golden Boot award after scoring five goals in the group stages and most football fans will expect him to add to his tally when Portugal face Belgium in the Round of 16.

Ronaldo has already scored three goals against Belgium during his illustrious career.

Which national teams has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against?

Belgium are one of 44 nations that Cristiano has netted against since making his international debut back in 2003.

Over on Reddit, Ronaldo’s list of international goals by opponent has been revealed.

Lithuania and Sweden are at the top of the pile, having conceded seven Ronaldo goals over the years.

Andorra, Hungary and Luxembourg are just behind those two nations on six goals conceded apiece.

Among the top nations that Ronaldo has netted against include the Netherlands (four goals) Spain (three goals), and Argentina (one goal).

His two goals against France and goal against Germany were all scored at this summer’s European Championships.

(Per Reddit - 24/06/2021)

England, Brazil and Italy are among the national teams that Ronaldo is yet to register against - although you certainly wouldn’t bet against him doing just that before he hangs up his boots.

The legendary forward will firmly believe that he has another three or four years (at least) at the very highest level and will aim to set an international goals target that will be extremely difficult for any player to surpass.

