Manny Pacquaio has shown off his quick hand speed on a heavy bag while training ahead of his fight against Errol Spence Jr.

One of the greatest boxers of all time, the Filipino fighter will be back in the ring on August 21 when he takes on the 31-year-old at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The two will fight for the WBA, WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

A few weeks back, PacMan posted a video of him returning to training and now, one of him has emerged on social media.

He can be seen punching a heavy bag and even at 42, his hand speed is lightning fast.

Pacquaio's last fight came two years back against Keith Thurman, winning the bout by split decision.

He has since not stepped into the ring due to his commitments as a senator in his native Philippines.

However, we'll be seeing him back and it will be interesting to see how he fares against Spence who is yet to be defeated.

The former Olympics quarterfinalist last fought Danny Garcia in December 2020 and won by unanimous decision to retain the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

Pacquaio's quality and experience will be hard to get the better of but Spence is currently at the peak of his powers so he has a fair chance of handing the Filipino fighter his third career defeat.

Floyd Mayweather, who beat the 42-year-old in 2015, has already voiced his support for Spence, saying:

“Of course, I’m behind Errol Spence 100%. I’m behind my people first, always, so of course, I wanna see Errol Spence win. Actually, I’m gonna call him and give him some pointers."

Both Pacquaio and Spence will be eagerly awaiting their fight which is just a few weeks away and it sure promises to be an exciting one. Who will win, is anyone's guess.

