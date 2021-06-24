Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joseph Parker has no problem running it back with Dereck Chisora because he believes he will 'put him away'.

The New Zealander is in talks over a rematch of his much-hyped fight with the Zimbabwe-born British bruiser, who he edged in a split decision back in May.

This could serve as part of a warm-up act for another shot at either Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte but it looks like he will have to deal with 'Del Boy' again first before he gets the chance to avenge his defeats to the British duo.

"There's talk of Dereck Chisora and a rematch," Parker's manager David Higgins said to Sky Sports. "If I was Chisora, I'd be planning my retirement after that fight, if it is to happen.

"It's under negotiation now, so the fight is not confirmed. What I do know is that Chisora has vocally said he wants a rematch with Joseph Parker.

"Joseph is quite happy to fight Chisora again. He knows exactly what he's dealing with now.

"Chisora had that early first round punch, but Joseph is confident he can make good work of Chisora and put him away into retirement.

"He's got no problems taking the fight. The discussions have looked at later in the year, October, November.

"I think the UK would be sensible, obviously because they are both household names in the big UK market."

After hearing the news, Chisora was visibly distraught as he struggled to deal with his emotions in the wake of the crushing defeat.

And he has stated that he feels his hand should have been raised by the referee as he felt he had done enough to deserve the victory.

Speaking after the fight, Chisora said: "I am beyond getting upset now. I train hard, I bring everything and this is the treatment I get from boxing.

"Same as last fight. They don't like me. I put it all in there and this is the result I get. This is unbelievable.

"Even his coach Andy Lee said I won the fight."

Whyte, who has had several run-ins with Chisora in the past, could also scarcely contain his amazement as he expressed his sympathy for his former opponent.

He added: “Boxing is mad. Dereck Chisora got robbed. Chisora is not my favourite person.

"There is not a lot of love between us but he fought his heart out and I felt he won the fight by at least two rounds.

“I think he got robbed and it is very unfair because he left it all on the line.

“He knocked Parker down in the first round, for a 10-8 round, and I think he won five or six more rounds after that. Boxing is f----- up."

