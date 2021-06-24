Horizon Forbidden West: Latest Trailer Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Horizon Forbidden West is arguably one of the most highly anticipated games of 2021 and we have all that you need to know around the latest trailer.

The role-playing game, set in a post-apocalyptic world, introduces players to a game which includes huge machines that can be used, big battles and lots of land to explore by land, sea and air.

Despite the release date not being set in stone yet, we do know that it will be released this calendar year, and the excitement is definitely building among the gaming community.

This second game in the Horizon series has a lot of potential to succeed and we are hoping it's as good as the trailer makes it out to be.

Latest Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Revealed

With the pandemic, a lot of games have been postponed and some would have probably been worried about Horizon Forbidden West too.



The only issue with this is that now there are a lot of games that will be coming out at the same time, especially RPG’s, so developers Guerilla Games will have to make sure that the game is at its best to compete.

However, this trailer would have calmed a lot of peoples nerves around the game as it revealed over three minutes of footage.

The video showed some great images of the land you will explore, and one of the best revelations of this video was that your character can swim underwater, where you can explore fallen and lost civilizations.

It ended with a dramatic scene as it revealed a giant robotic elephant ready for battle and if that doesn’t get you excited for the game, then nothing will.

As the game gets closer to its release date, no doubt there will be more footage and trailers revealed and we will provide you with all the latest updates when we get them.

