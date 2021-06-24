Battlefield 2042: Developers confirm bots will feature in 128-player lobbies

Battlefield 2042 servers will see AI bots added will no possible way of removing them, the developers have confirmed.

EA and DICE have been working hard on the latest edition of the first-person mass warfare shooter and recently unveiled their latest creation during E3 2021.

Many new gaming elements were revealed as part of Battlefield 2042, including the introduction of 128-player multiplayer servers for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As well as this, the developers have taken the series on a trip to the future, 21 years to be exact, and will be allowing players to control futuristic battleground environments, weapons and gadgetry.

However, EA and DICE have revealed that there will be segments of the new game that could prove to be a controversial addition among the loyal fans of the franchise.

According to The Verge, the developers have confirmed that bots will be added to the 128-player servers to ensured that they are completely filled.

This may be an admission that the lobbies may be difficult to fill to start with, but this is not the first time that EA have made similar decisions.

For example, in Star Wars Battlefront, bots were added alongside players to improve the quality of particular game modes. But as the source correctly points out, MAG was a game released back in 2010 for the PS3 supported lobbies with a staggering 256 players, where a petition was lodged to add bots to the game.

Whether EA's previous actions in other titles influenced this decision, remains to be seen. But we can't see how they will find it challenging to fill servers filled with entire human players, considering how well the world reveal trailer went down with the public.

Time will tell.

