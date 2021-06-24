Cyberpunk 2077 Reveal Current Top Reported Issues

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 is known for having and they have now released a list of their top reported problems, asking gaming fans to report any other issues in the process.

The game was highly anticipated before its release, and the trailer got fans off their feet when famous movie star Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in movies like John Wick and The Matrix, was seen to be in the game.

The futuristic action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt released an abundance of issues, which saw many refunds take place and the game came off the Playstation Store. It has only just been put back on there recently.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077: Game will return to the Playstation Store

They are trying to sort out issues with updates, and the patch notes have come out for the upcoming big update - 1.3.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3: Release Date, Update, Notes And Everything You Need To Know

Top reported issues in Cyberpunk 2077 have been revealed

Developers CD Projekt have had a lot of criticism over Cyberpunk 2077 as they try to deal with their issues, and they released the list showing what their top reported problems have been:

Play it Safe- The issue here is that Takemura doesn’t call even after completing other main quests. This lead the objective to be stuck on “Pursue other leads or wait until Takemura is ready".

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Smoke on the Water- Here the quest may get stuck in the journal without an objective even if it’s complete.

Sweet Dreams- Stefan is missing and it’s not possible to continue the quest.

These issues are clearly big ones, and hopefully they will be rectified soon. CD Projekt also spoke about it on Twitter, and asked players to report any other issues they may have with the game as they look to solve all bugs completely.

There will definitely be many who have to report these issues, and hopefully when rectified, a lot more gamers will be hopping on to play the game.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News