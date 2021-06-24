Brazil maintained their perfect start to the 2021 Copa America in the early hours of Thursday morning UK time.

Tite's side defeated Colombia 2-1 to make in nine points from nine in the group stage, with Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro scoring a dramatic winner from a corner in the 10th minute of injury-time.

FC Porto's Luis Diaz had given Colombia a shock lead early in the first half, the lightning-quick winger acrobatically volleying the ball past Weverton in the Brazil goal.

It took until the 78th-minute for the host nation to draw level and it was half-time substitute Roberto Firmino who grabbed the goal to make it 1-1 on the night.

The Liverpool man headed home brilliantly from Renan Lodi's cross and the goal was eventually given after a lengthy VAR review.

Firmino's goal vs Colombia

It was a textbook header from 'Bobby Dazzler' and that was far from his only moment of brilliance after replacing Everton Ribeiro at the interval.

While Brazil were still 1-0 down, Firmino pulled off one of the most skilful passes we've seen so far in 2021.

The Liverpool man's elegant flick nutmegged Colombia's Davinson Sanchez and put Neymar through on goal.

Sadly, Brazil's talisman couldn't finish off the chance, with his effort striking the post.

However, that doesn't mean we cannot appreciate another moment of magic from Firmino and you can check out his stunning pass in all of its glory below.

Firmino's pass to Neymar

Stop that, Bobby!

When Firmino is at his best, he really is a joy to watch and we will no doubt see many more snippets of genius from him in the knockout stages of this year's Copa America.

After the game against Colombia, Brazil's captain and match-winner Casemiro made it clear that he wasn't happy with the opposition's defensive tactics after they went ahead in the first half.

He said: "Brazil deserve congratulations for their mental strength, for being well on top, and getting our reward in the end because we had the coolness to keep plugging away in search of a goal."

"That's the mentality you have to have. They came forward once, scored a goal, sat back and it turned into a game of attack against defence."

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

News Now - Sport News