Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano issues Virgil van Dijk update

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are working on a new contract for Virgil van Dijk and want an agreement sorted as soon as possible.

What’s the latest news involving Virgil van Dijk?

Romano revealed last month that Liverpool are keen to offer van Dijk a new contract at Anfield after the defender decided not to go to the European Championships this summer.

In recent developments, the Italian journalist claims that Liverpool are now working on a deal to extend the Dutchman's stay on Merseyside and the Reds are also keen to secure the futures of both Alisson and Fabinho.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Their priority is also with the new contracts. Alisson and van Dijk as well as Fabinho so we know they are working on it. They are working on van Dijk and Alisson because they want to extend their contracts as soon as possible.”

What happened to van Dijk this season?

In October, van Dijk suffered a season ending injury after a tackle from Everton's Jordan Pickford left him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, the central defender ruptured his cruciate ligament and has missed 45 games this term, which equates to 225 days out of action.

Last month the Dutchman ruled himself out of the European Championships this summer, as he wanted to focus on the final stages of his rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

When should van Dijk return for Liverpool?

Van Dijk told the official Liverpool website that he is confident that he will join his Liverpool teammates for the start of pre-season next month.

He said, "So, the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that.

"Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it."

Have Liverpool signed a new centre-back partner for van Dijk?

Liverpool have already reinforced their defensive ranks this summer after Jurgen Klopp's backline was decimated with injuries this term.

It was announced last month that the Reds had agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman signed for a reported £35m.

As things stand, Klopp will have the pick of van Dijk, Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Nat Phillips next season, which should see the Reds competing on all fronts in the 2021/22 campaign.

