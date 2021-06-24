Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leon Edwards had some strong words to say about Belal Muhammad after he suggested he doesn't deserve a title shot against Kamaru Usman.

Edwards and Muhammad have been going back-and-forth on social media with the Birmingham-based fighter calling his fellow 170-pounder a 'clown' in response to a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

Edwards (19-3, 1 NC), 29, of Birmingham, England, recorded the biggest win of his career on June 12 at the Gila River Arena after beating Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in the first five-round non-title fight in UFC history.

And 'Rocky' wasted little time before calling out champion Kamaru Usman for a title shot later in the year.

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

But Muhammad suggested earlier this week that Edwards should be forced to fight him again as he feels they still have unfinished business after their first fight ended in such a controversial fashion.

However, Edwards didn't take too kindly to the suggestion, as he responded to his comments with a simple one-word tweet.

Muhammad then landed a couple of low blows with a series of follow-up tweets referencing Edward's famous altercation with Jorge Masvidal at UFC London in March 2019.

But Edwards would soon have the last laugh when he revealed the truth about what went on behind closed doors when the pair came face-to-face at UFC 263 fight week.

Unfortunately for Edwards, it looks like he may be forced to wait a while, as UFC president Dana White recently revealed Usman's next opponent for the title is most likely to be Colby Covington.

"I agree with you, 100%. Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world," White told Sports Illustrated per The Daily Mail at the start of the month.

"We’re working on something for him, talking about September—but definitely in the fall. It will be against Colby Covington."

This has left Edwards as the odd man out.

Would you be interested in seeing Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad II?

Read more: Ian Garry exclusive: Conor McGregor is 'the biggest star there's ever been in the sport'

News Now - Sport News