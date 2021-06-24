Marta: Brazilian lobs keeper to score incredible solo goal for Orlando Pride

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brazilian forward Marta scored a sumptuous chip from just beyond the halfway line as Orlando Pride beat Kansas City 3-1 to go top of the National Women’s Soccer League.

City had failed to win a league match so far this season leading into the game, and their poor form continued as the Pride registered their fourth victory of the campaign.

Orlando have a talented squad at their disposal, including US veteran Alex Morgan, her national teammate Sydney Leroux and, of course, Marta herself.

The 35-year-old had started every NWSL game so far before last night and proved how vital she is to the team’s success by making the difference late on.

With the score at 2-1 to the Pride and 85 minutes on the clock, Marta found herself with the ball just beyond the halfway line. The forward looked up, saw the keeper off her line and executed an audacious chip to perfection as she lobbed the despairing Abby Smith.

It was a stunning solo goal, but one we have become accustomed to seeing from the Brazilian international over the years.

The former FC Rosengård star is a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year and is the top scorer in Brazil’s history with 109 goals. Marta was also the first player to score at five World Cups –– a feat matched by Christine Sinclair in 2019.

Aside from international success, the forward has been influential for Orlando as well. After joining the side in 2017, she finished second in both the goals and assists chart and was voted the most valuable player by her teammates.

While she is still yet to win a league title in the US, the Pride are top of the league right now after seven games, having won four and drawn three.

Their next fixture is against the Houston Dash who sit second-bottom in the table. If the Brazilian continues to fire on all cylinders, then Orlando could be the team to beat in this year’s competition.

