Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Challenges are now live
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is well underway and the gaming community advance to week three of the new batch of content.
With Primal now over, Epic Games have brought an intergalactic twist to the tale as aliens have swarmed the island of Apollo, providing a unique edge that fans of the successful battle royale series had yet to experience.
Simply titled "Invasion", the map is filled with flying saucers that can be controlled, as well as futuristic laser weapons as players look to take down Doctor Slone and his alien army.
One feature of the game that players have enjoyed is the weekly challenges that are added by the game's developers, which is typically reset after seven days.
This week, almost 500,000 XP is up for grabs which means that players can rank up easily by finishing the tasks required.
Here is everything you need to know regarding Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Challenges:
Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Challenges
Be advised, each number in brackets represents the number of times each player needs to carry out a certain quest.
Epic Challenges
- Dance near a lit campfire (1) - 30,000 XP
- Catch fish at fishing spots (5) - 30,000 XP
- Destroy boats (3) - 30,000 XP
- Glide 20m while holding a chicken (20) - 30,000 XP
- Finish in the top 10 (1) - 30,000 XP
- Travel between Porta-Potties (1) - 30,000 XP
- Use Nuts and Bolts (3) - 30,000 XP
Legendary Challenges
- Get Sloane's orders from a Pyaphone (1) - 15,000 XP
- Converse with Sunny, Joey or Beach Brutus (1) - 15,000 XP
- Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (4) - 30,000 XP
- Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (2) - 30,000 XP
- Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (2) - 30,000 XP
- Collect cat food (2) - 30,000 XP
Release Date
The challenges listed above are now live and can be tackled instantly in-game
