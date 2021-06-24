Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Challenges are now live

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is well underway and the gaming community advance to week three of the new batch of content.

With Primal now over, Epic Games have brought an intergalactic twist to the tale as aliens have swarmed the island of Apollo, providing a unique edge that fans of the successful battle royale series had yet to experience.

Simply titled "Invasion", the map is filled with flying saucers that can be controlled, as well as futuristic laser weapons as players look to take down Doctor Slone and his alien army.

One feature of the game that players have enjoyed is the weekly challenges that are added by the game's developers, which is typically reset after seven days.

This week, almost 500,000 XP is up for grabs which means that players can rank up easily by finishing the tasks required.

Here is everything you need to know regarding Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Challenges:

Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 Challenges

Be advised, each number in brackets represents the number of times each player needs to carry out a certain quest.

Epic Challenges

Dance near a lit campfire (1) - 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (5) - 30,000 XP

Destroy boats (3) - 30,000 XP

Glide 20m while holding a chicken (20) - 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (1) - 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties (1) - 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (3) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Get Sloane's orders from a Pyaphone (1) - 15,000 XP

Converse with Sunny, Joey or Beach Brutus (1) - 15,000 XP

Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (4) - 30,000 XP

Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (2) - 30,000 XP

Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (2) - 30,000 XP

Collect cat food (2) - 30,000 XP

Release Date

The challenges listed above are now live and can be tackled instantly in-game

