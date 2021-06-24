Next Tuesday, England and Germany will do battle for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

It will be the pair's first meeting at a major international tournament since the 2010 World Cup, when Germany thrashed Fabio Capello's sub-par Three Lions side 4-1.

The two nations haven't come face-to-face in any setting since 2017, when they played out a 0-0 draw at Wembley in a rather dull friendly encounter.

That night in the English capital, Gareth Southgate - who was just starting his reign as England manager - fielded a very young, inexperienced XI.

Only four members of the team that started the match are part of the country's squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

In truth, the XI shows just how far England have come in recent years and you can take a look at the lineup in full below.

England's XI vs Germany in 2017

Formation: 5-3-2

XI: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Phil Jones, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Jake Livermore, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Jamie Vardy.

Subs used: Joe Gomez, Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker, Ryan Bertrand, Jack Cork & Jesse Lingard.

Jones, Livermore, Dier and Abraham? Yeah, England have come a long way since they last played Germany.

Yes, we know the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson were missing that evening in 2017, but there's no denying that the options available to Southgate these days possess far more quality.

In the coming days, debates surrounding which members of the current star-studded squad Southgate should pick for the upcoming game against Germany will be rife.

Should the England manager revert to three centre-backs? Should both Jack Grealish and Phil Foden be in the starting XI? Is Bukayo Saka now undroppable? There are just so many questions to be answered.

Thankfully, we haven't go to wait too long to find out Southgate's chosen XI to take on Germany at Wembley.

The action commences at 5pm UK time next Tuesday and we - like most football fans - cannot wait!

