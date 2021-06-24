Daily Digest: W Series to become team event following partnership with F1

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: The W Series is set to become a team event, singer Becky Hill will perform at the opening match of The Hundred, and Johanna Konta and Heather Watson are heading to the Olympics with Team GB.

W Series to become team event

The W Series is set to transition into a team competition by 2022. The new team structure will see driver pairings representing a number of new sponsors, including Veloce and German sportswear company Puma. Cars will still have identical machinery, however, maintaining a level playing field.

“This new structure paves the way for significant new investment to supplement our current series sponsors, which supports our continued rapid growth and our partnership with Formula One,” said W Series chief executive Catherine Bond Muir.

The second W Series season gets underway this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, running alongside the Styrian Grand Prix. All eight W Series events this season will be hosted by F1. Britain’s Jamie Chadwick and Dutch driver Beitske Visser are among the names competing.

Becky Hill to perform at opening match of The Hundred

British singer-songwriter Becky Hill has been announced as the performer for the opening match of The Hundred. The Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals will play at the Oval on July 21st, marking the first time a women’s match has started a major sporting event in the UK.

The announcement coincides with the launch of The Hundred's #BeThere film, a “call to arms” from the sporting community to witness a historic moment for women’s sport.

“What an incredible honour to be a part of this moment for women's sport,” Hill said. “Not only to be back in front of a live audience performing my own songs which I've not been able to perform yet, but also to be there supporting the women's game and soaking up the atmosphere.”

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson heading to the Olympics

Tennis players Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will represent Team GB in the women’s singles and doubles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Watson will be competing at her third Games, while Konta is set to feature at her second.

Kate French and Joanna Muir were also named to Britain’s modern pentathlon team. French placed fifth at Rio 2016 and goes into this year’s Olympics in stunning form, having triumphed at the UIPM World Cup Final in May. Muir will be making her debut at the Games.

The Olympics are now less than a month away, with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23rd.

Tobin Heath and Christen Press leave Manchester United

American stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press have left Manchester United upon the conclusion of their one-year deals. The pair joined the club last year after the NWSL was heavily disrupted by COVID-19.

Press scored four times in 17 games for Manchester United, while Heath managed four goals in 11 appearances. Their performances helped the side finish fourth in the Women’s Super League.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank them and wish them the best of luck,” a Manchester United statement said.

Sue Redfern becomes first woman to officiate England men's cricket home international match

Sue Redfern became the first female to officiate in an England men's home international, acting as fourth umpire during yesterday’s opening T20 international against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

Alex Wharf had been appointed to the role, but was obliged to continue in his position as reserve umpire at the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. The event had been forced to go into a sixth day after bad weather at the Ageas Bowl.

Redfern, who was one of the on-field umpires for the one-off women's Test between England and India at Bristol last week, is a regular official in women’s cricket. The 43-year-old also represented England herself, playing six times in Tests and a further 15 in one-day internationals between 1995 and 1999.

