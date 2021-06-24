Derby County transfer news: 26-year-old linked with exit as Championship sides eye swoops

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County's rollercoaster of a year took another twist today as it was revealed that they had been fined £100,000 as a result of an independent disciplinary commission's findings regarding the club's breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

Whilst a statement on the Rams' official website has outlined that the club have not been deducted points as a result of this verdict, they could still be relegated to the third-tier on English football if the EFL decide to continue to push for more punishment.

As a result of the uncertainty surrounding Derby, they have yet to make a start on their transfer business for the summer in terms of incomings.

However, Wayne Rooney has managed to make alterations to his squad by parting ways with a number of players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods last season.

The exodus from Pride Park may not be over as Jack Marriott's stint at Derby could be about to reach a crescendo.

A report from the Hull Daily Mail last week revealed that the forward was in talks with Hull City over a move to the KCOM Stadium after being told by Rooney that he is not expected to be part of the club's plans for the future.

Having recently returned from a dismal loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in which he failed to find the back of the net in 13 appearances for the club, Marriott's current deal at Derby is set to expire later this month and he has yet to negotiate fresh terms.

In a fresh update concerning the forward's future, another potential suitor has entered the race for his signature.

According to Football Insider, Peterborough United are reportedly interested in re-signing Marriott this summer as manager Darren Ferguson looks to bolster his attacking options.

The forward scored a stunning total of 33 goals for Posh during the 2017/18 campaign before sealing a £3m move to Derby.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Marriott has struggled considerably for form over the past two seasons, it may turn out to be the right decision by Derby to cut ties with him this summer.

After averaging a dismal WhoScored match rating of 6.26 in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign for the Rams, the 26-year-old would have been hoping to improve his displays at this level last season.

However, Marriott instead recorded a lower rating (6.02) at Hillsborough as he failed to make a positive impact during his loan spell with Wednesday.

A permanent exit for the forward could end up benefitting both parties as Marriott will be able to kick-start his career at a new club whilst Derby could use some of the money freed up from their wage bill as a result of his departure to draft in some quality free-agents.

