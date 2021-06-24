Fabrizio Romano drops update on Arsenal player who "wants to join" Serie A club

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is nothing advanced between Arsenal and Lazio regarding Lucas Torreira's proposed move this summer, although the midfielder wants to join the Serie A club.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lucas Torreira?

In May, Romano cast doubt on Torreira's future at Arsenal and claimed that the Gunners midfielder is expected to leave the club this summer.

The Uruguayan spent this season on loan at La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and is seemingly no longer in Mikel Arteta's plans for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

What update has Fabrizio Romano revealed regarding Torreira's future?

The Italian journalist suggests that Torreira wants to leave Arsenal to join Lazio this summer, however as it stands negotiations are not at an advanced stage and a deal won't be easy.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "About Torreira, I’ve seen a lot of rumours that it’s almost done and close to being completed. Torreira wants to join Lazio because he loves Sarri’s football and he’s perfect for Sarri.

"But at the moment there is still nothing advanced between Lazio and Arsenal. Arsenal want a value of around €20m (£17.1m) so it won’t be easy. And Joaquin Correa is not included in the deal as of today."

Was Arteta right to send him out on loan?

Arguably, yes.

Despite being part of the Atletico squad that won the Spanish league title, Torreira was used sparingly by Diego Simeone this season and his poor form justified Arteta's decision to let him leave the Gunners last summer.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder achieved a rating of 6.3 in La Liga this term after making only three starts for Simeone's side. In his limited appearances he made just 0.4 tackles and 0.6 interceptions per game.

It appears that he has no future at Arsenal if Romano's claims are to be believed, and based on his form in the 2020/21 campaign, selling him this summer could be a smart decision by the club.

1 of 15 Which club did Arsenal sign Nicolas Pepe from? Lille Lyon Paris Saint-Germain Monaco

Could Arsenal replace him with another midfielder this summer?

According to Football Insider, Anderlecht defensive midfielder Sambi Lokonga has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. The report suggested that the Gunners had a £13m bid for the 21-year-old rejected, however they are still negotiating a fee with the Belgian club.

Earlier this month, The Times reported that Arsenal have begun working on a deal to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves after he was made available for a transfer this summer.

The midfielder is Premier League proven and could be a significant addition to Arsenal's squad. Neves made 2.4 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per league game this term and he also notched five goals.

News Now - Sport News