According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid want to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer, although a deal would be complicated.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Kylian Mbappe?

Italian journalist Romano claims that Madrid want to sign Mbappe this summer, although he revealed that PSG are eager for the 22-year-old to remain in France and the side are keen to extend his contract.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Real Madrid want to try for Mbappe this summer. The position of Paris Saint-Germain is no. Impossible. He is staying.

“I see this deal as really complicated, but Real Madrid are dreaming of Mbappe. This is not new, they want him and they will try for Mbappe. Let’s see what Paris Saint-Germain answer but at the moment PSG say he is staying.”

He added, “And they want to try to extend his contract.”

How many goals has Mbappe scored this season?

According to Transfermarkt, the World Cup winner scored 42 goals and registered 11 assists in 47 appearances for PSG this season.

Mbappe was the top scorer in France's top flight with 27 league goals and according to WhoScored, he was the highest performing player in the division with a rating of 7.68.

His goalscoring efforts were not enough to secure the Ligue 1 title in the 2020/21 campaign, as Lille pipped PSG to top spot.

How is Mbappe performing at Euro 2020?

Despite scintillating form at club level, Mbappe is yet to get off the mark for his country in the European Championships this summer. As per WhoScored, in three appearances at the tournament he hasn't registered a single goal contribution for France.

Aside from the lack of goalmouth action, he has remained a constant threat to opposition defenders as the 22-year-old still possesses searing pace and masterful dribbling ability.

Mbappe has completed 2.7 dribbles per game at the Euros, which is more than any other French player at the tournament.

The forward will be hoping for an improvement in form as his national side target back to back international trophies after their World Cup triumph in 2018.

How long is remaining on Mbappe’s contract at PSG?

According to Salary Sport, Mbappe has just 12 months left on his contract at PSG, as his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

The 22-year-old is currently earning a hefty wage of £403,000 per week, which equates to a staggering £20,956,000 per year.

If Real Madrid were to tempt PSG into selling Mbappe, it would take a massive financial outlay to afford the personal demands and transfer fee involved.

