The group stage of Euro 2020 was absolutely thrilling.

For 13 consecutive days, football fans were treated to some wonderful on-pitch action, which has resulted in the creation of some mouthwatering last-16 ties.

Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria, Holland vs Czech Republic, Belgium vs Portugal, Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland, England vs Germany and Sweden vs Ukraine are the eight games that will be played out from Saturday to next Tuesday.

It's going to be a lot of fun and the only downside is the fact that we have to wait until the weekend for the festival of knockout football to commence.

So to soften the blow, we've decided to take a look at the best performing players from the Euro 2020 group stage.

Below, you'll find the 30 highest-rated players on WhoScored from the opening round of the tournament, with current top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo having to settle for a second-place finish.

30. Daley Blind (Holland) - 7.23

29. Jordi Alba (Spain) - 7.24

28. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) - 7.24

27. Denzel Dumfries (Holland) - 7.25

26. Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) - 7.26

25. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) - 7.26

24. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark) - 7.29

23. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) - 7.29

22. Paul Pogba (France) - 7.31

21. Luke Shaw (England) - 7.31

20. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) - 7.32

19. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) - 7.34

18. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) - 7.37

17. Mason Mount (England) - 7.38

16. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) - 7.38

15. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) - 7.44

14. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) - 7.45

13. Lukas Hradecky (Finland) - 7.53

12. Jorginho (Italy) - 7.54

11. Matthijs de Ligt (Holland) - 7.54

10. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) - 7.55

9. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - 7.58

8. Georginio Wijnaldum (Holland) - 7.75

7. Ciro Immobile (Italy) - 7.77

6. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - 7.77

5. Memphis Depay (Holland) - 7.84

4. Manuel Locatelli (Italy) - 7.86

3. Frenkie de Jong (Holland) - 7.87

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 8.06

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - 8.84

Despite only recently recovering from a fractured cheekbone, De Bruyne comfortably takes top spot at the expense of Ronaldo.

In his two appearances - one of those as a half-time substitute - the Belgian maestro has scored one goal and contributed two assists.

Elsewhere, Holland are the nation that has the most players featured in the top 10, with Wijnaldum, De Jong and Depay all making the cut.

Frank de Boer's side slipped under the radar prior to the tournament, but now they have to be considered as serious contenders to lift the trophy on July 11th.

