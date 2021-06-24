Sunderland news: Black Cats handed major boost as they close in on sealing player agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland will be hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson next season in League One after suffering a narrow defeat in the play-offs at the hands of Lincoln City during the previous campaign.

The Black Cats have already started their preparations for another year in the third-tier of English football by launching a complete overhaul of their squad.

Seven senior players have departed the Stadium of Light whilst Sunderland have also waved goodbye to three loanees who have now returned to their parent-clubs.

Although it is looking unlikely that the Black Cats will be able to keep Charlie Wyke at the club this summer due to the fact that he is attracting a considerable amount of interest from Scottish side Celtic, they recently made a breakthrough in negotiations with Aiden McGeady over a new deal.

Meanwhile, an update has now emerged concerning the future of another player who managed to produced a host of impressive displays in League One last season.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are close to agreeing fresh terms with defender Luke O'Nien after holding talks with the 26-year-old this week.

O'Nien's current deal is set to expire at the end of June and he recently attracted the attention of several Championship clubs.

A separate report by Football Insider last month revealed that the Sunderland ace was being closely monitored by Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Luton Town.

However, despite this interest, O'Nien is seemingly keen to stay at the club as they look to launch a bid for automatic promotion next season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a major boost for Sunderland who would have been fearing the worst in regards to O'Nien's future after failing to seal a place in the second-tier earlier this year.

A stand-out performer in League One during the previous campaign, the former Wycombe Wanderers man averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.95 which was only bettered by Wyke and McGeady.

As well as illustrating that he is capable of delivering the goods in a centre-back role, O'Nien's versatility allowed him to offer cover at full-back last season whilst he has also produced impressive displays in midfield during his time at the Stadium of Light.

By building a side around the likes of O'Nien and McGeady this summer, Sunderland could potentially make a barnstorming start to the year in League One with Johnson at the helm.

