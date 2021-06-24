Harry Kane: Fabrizio Romano reveals "the key' in Man City transfer deal for Tottenham star

According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms will not be an issue between Harry Kane and Manchester City, as the key to the deal will be finding an agreement with Tottenham this summer.

The Athletic reported that Manchester City have offered £100m for Tottenham's Harry Kane with the option of including players as a part-exchange.

The report suggested that Daniel Levy is more determined than ever to prevent clubs from signing his star striker this summer due to his dissatisfaction at the public nature of this ongoing transfer saga.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane?

Romano claims that Tottenham still intend to keep Kane, but he suggests that personal terms between the striker and Manchester City will not be an issue.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "Let me clarify about personal terms because I’ve seen many people saying personal terms are agreed. Personal terms when you want to leave the club, because Harry Kane wants to leave and play Champions League football, are not a problem when you are talking to a club like Manchester City."

The journalist reveals that the key to the deal is finding an agreement between the two clubs, rather than any negotiations with the player.

Romano added, "So the key of this deal is between Manchester City and Tottenham. Still Tottenham says no, it will be impossible to complete the deal, but personal terms are not a problem. At the moment Harry Kane is not in advanced negotiations with Manchester City on personal terms."

Why wouldn't personal terms be a problem?

Tottenham are set to play in the UEFA Conference League next season, while Man City will be playing at the pinnacle of European football in the Champions League.

City are by no means paupers - they have the Premier League's fourth-biggest wage bill - and Kane's personal demands would probably be met without an issue with that in mind. However, as Romano suggests, the real stumbling block will be agreeing a deal with Tottenham.

Kane has reportedly already expressed his desire to leave Tottenham and his ambitions of winning the biggest trophies can be near enough guaranteed at the Manchester club.

How much does Kane currently earn at Tottenham?

According to Spotrac, Kane is currently Spurs' joint top earner on a salary of £200,000 per week with three years remaining on his current deal at the north London club.

Kane's current wage would make him the third highest earner at City, behind Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne who earn £300,000 and £385,000 per week respectively.

Prior to the World Cup in 2018, the England captain signed a six-year contract which should in theory keep him at Tottenham until 2024. Committing to such a long term agreement three years ago could make a transfer away from Spurs tricky this summer.

