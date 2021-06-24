West Brom transfer news: Baggies facing uphill task to keep 28-year-old ace as rivals eye move

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to make a positive start to their return to the Championship in August when they face AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Whilst the Baggies have already launched an overhaul of their squad by opting to part ways with a host of senior players, they have yet to make any signings due to the fact that they have been prioritising their managerial search in recent weeks.

Although West Brom already have a number of individuals at their disposal who possess a great deal of experience at this particular level, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the club opt to draft in some fresh faces between now and August.

However, any potential transfer business by the Baggies may depend on whether they are able to keep goalkeeper Sam Johnstone at the Hawthorns.

Whereas Watford decided to pull out of the race for the shot-stopper's signing earlier this month, he is still attracting a considerable amount of interest from elsewhere.

In a fresh update concerning Johnstone's future, it has been revealed that another Premier League side have entered the race to secure the services of the keeper.

According to The Athletic, West Brom's arch-rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keeping tabs on the shot-stopper ahead of a potential swoop.

Johnstone, who is also thought to be a target for Manchester United and West Ham United, managed to deliver some impressive displays for the Baggies in what otherwise was a season to forget for the club.

As well as keeping six clean-sheets in the top-flight, the 28-year-old made more saves than any other keeper in this particular division.

It is understood that West Brom are unwilling to sell Johnstone unless a club are willing to match their £20m valuation.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although the Baggies may be open to the possibility of cashing in on Johnstone due to the fact that his current contract is set to expire in 2022, it would be a major shock if they decide to negotiate with their rivals.

Whilst the keeper could be tempted to make the move to Molineux because of Wolves' ability to offer him the opportunity to play in the top-flight, he is currently guaranteed a starting role at West Brom.

Therefore, by building upon the displays which saw him average a WhoScored match rating of 6.74 in the top-flight during the previous campaign, Johnstone could play a key role in helping the Baggies achieve an immediate return to the top-flight if he decides to stay.

For West Brom's sake, it is imperative that they line up a potential replacement for the England international as a failure to do so could have a negative impact on their fortunes next season.

