Rangers transfer news: Offer prepared for star Gerrard wants to keep; agent has been in talks

Portuguese giants Porto are ready to offer £10m in an attempt to sign Rangers star Alfredo Morelos this summer, according to The Scottish Sun.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Manager Sergio Conceicao is understood to be a huge fan of Morelos' but a move last summer was wrecked after UEFA sanctioned Porto following player trading breaches.

Those sanctions will be lifted next week and a £10m offer could be made for the 25-year-old, with his agent reportedly in Portugal last week for talks.

How much could Morelos cost to sign?

The report suggests Porto are preparing a £10m opening offer though do reveal that Rangers are looking for between £15-£20m if they are to sell.

Having cost £1m in the summer of 2017, that would represent a huge profit for the Ibrox giants after a successful time at the club.

Across 182 appearances for Rangers, he has scored 94 times while laying on a further 43 assists, taking his total goal involvements to an impressive 137. Although a somewhat controversial figure at times, the former Helsinki forward did appear to sort some of his disciplinary issues out last season in that he wasn't sent-off.

What about Premier League transfer interest?

Previously, the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been linked with moves for Morelos though GIVEMESPORT brought you the news in March that a move into mainland Europe was more likely at this stage of his career.

Would he be a big miss for Rangers?

Absolutely.

The joint-top scorer during Rangers' dominant Scottish Premiership title win with 11 goals, losing out on his firepower would be a blow.

Still, the likes of Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent proved palpable goal threats last season too so, if Rangers can bank a big fee and potentially reinvest the money elsewhere, it's not as if they'd be left completely light in the attacking department.

1 of 15 Who was Rangers' oldest player last season? Jermain Defoe Allan McGregor Steven Davis

What has Steven Gerrard said about Morelos' future?

Speaking about his star striker in April, Gerrard urged him to stay in Glasgow and build on the club's title win.

" Alfredo has been a challenge because he hasn’t always been perfect, but he’s been an absolute pleasure to work with," he said (via The Daily Record).

“He’s smiling and it’s probably the happiest I’ve seen him over the course of the three years.

“I’m delighted for him that finally he’s got a reward for all the goals he’s scored and all the top performances he’s put in.

“He’s really proud to be a champion and a league winner here — hopefully it’s given him the hunger to achieve many more things with the team.

“It’s not just about Alfredo. It’s about the team and the team have been magnificent. I hope he stays for a long time."

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Four Premier League clubs want to sign surprise Liverpool hero

News Now - Sport News