Harry Kane future: Fresh Manchester City update emerges in battle to sign Tottenham star

Manchester City are willing to wait a year to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, according to ESPN.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Premier League champions are believed to have registered their interest in signing the England captain after he made it clear he wanted to leave.

Still, there is thought to be an acceptance from City's camp that convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell the striker this summer would be extremely difficult.

With that in mind, they could wait until next year in order to make a move as, by then, Kane will be heading into the final two years of his contract, potentially increasing the pressure for Spurs to sell.

How much is Harry Kane worth?

The report also suggests Levy values his star man at £150m, a figure that would make him the third-most-expensive player of all-time, behind Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

As it stands, City's record signing is Ruben Dias who cost £64m in the summer of 2020, so any move for Kane would be a change in approach for the club. Despite the levels of investment from Abu Dhabi over the years, City simply haven't ever paid so much money for one player.

Would Kane fit in at City?

With Sergio Aguero having left for Barcelona, there certainly is scope for a new striker at the Etihad Stadium.

While Pep Guardiola did manage to lead his side to a relatively comfortable Premier League title win without relying on a defined central striker, the idea of that being a long-term plan to battle the very best in Europe does seem somewhat far-fetched.

One of the most elite marksmen in the game, Kane's ability to score goals as well as create them (as was evident last season) could give City yet another point of attack.

The Premier League's top scorer and assist-maker last season joining the reigning champions is a mouth-watering idea.

What has Kane said about playing with Kevin De Bruyne?

Speaking to Sky Sports' The Overlap in May, Kane revealed he would love to line up alongside City star Kevin De Bruyne.

"When I watch De Bruyne play he's a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I'm honest," he said.

"He's an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I've ever seen to be honest."

