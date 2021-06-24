In the semi-finals of the 2018/19 Champions League, Trent Alexander-Arnold took one of the most famous corner kicks in footballing history.

The Liverpool right-back's quickly taken corner deceived the entire Barcelona defence and helped put the Reds 4-0 up at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold's perfectly-weighted delivery found Divock Origi unmarked in the box and the Belgian striker's finish past Marc-Andre ter Stegen was of the highest quality.

It was a moment of genius from both players and replicating the routine is far from easy.

Just ask Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller...

Back in March 2020, the German legend tried something similar and it all went horribly wrong.

In a DFB-Pokal quarter-final match against Schalke, Muller walked away from the ball and then turned around to attempt a quickly taken corner.

But instead of finding the run of Philippe Coutinho, the 31-year-old's effort trickled out of play in a rather hilarious manner.

To make the whole incident even more comical, Muller fell to the turf with his head in his hands as if he had missed a sitter in a World Cup final.

Check out the corner for yourself:

Oh Thomas...

We've seen some horrendous corner kicks in our time, but apart from Iago Aspas' for Liverpool versus Chelsea in 2014, it's hard to think of one worse than Muller's.

But while he's perhaps not the best from a dead-ball situation, we feel it's our duty to remind you of Muller's incredible footballing career.

The German forward is one of the finest players to have graced a pitch in modern times, netting 214 goals and contributing 218 assists in 581 games for Bayern in all competitions.

On international duty, Muller has scored 39 goals and assisted his teammates on 37 occasions in 105 appearances.

He's also won the World Cup, two Champions Leagues, 10 Bundesliga titles and six DFB-Pokal trophies.

Muller is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down either, which was proven by his recall to the Germany squad for Euro 2020.

