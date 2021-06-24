Celtic transfer news: Early Postecoglou signing eyed; could help fix a huge issue for the team

Celtic are now keen on a move for River Plate striker Rafa Santos Borre, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Signing a new striker would appear to be somewhat of a priority for the club amid links with a move for Sunderland's Charlie Wyke.

Indeed, the Glasgow giants are now believed to have registered their interest in the 25-year-old striker as he comes towards the final stages of his contract in Buenos Aires.

Who is Santos Borre?

The Colombian striker started his career with Deportivo Cali before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2015 although he did not play a senior game for the La Liga giants amid loan spells back at Cali and then at Villarreal.

Last season, he scored 12 times and registered 1 assist in 18 Superliga starts while bagging 9 goals in 13 cup outings. According to WhoScored data, he averaged 2 shots and 1.3 key passes per game, figures that would see him rank fifth and sixth in the Celtic squad respectively.

Still, of those who are ahead of him in those particular metrics, only the likes of Callum McGregor, David Turnbull and Greg Taylor seem likely to be playing for the club next season.

Could Celtic afford him?

The report does raise a potential sticking point.

Not only is Santos Borre in huge demand (with Rangers also keen) but he's reportedly chasing a lucrative long-term contract in order to return to Europe.

Last month, GIVEMESPORT were told that there were mixed messages behind the scenes at Celtic as to the level of investment on offer this summer as the Ange Postecoglou era gets underway.

Why do Celtic need to sign a striker?

Given Odsonne Edouard has strongly been linked with a move away from the club and it is not yet clear what will happen to Leigh Griffiths following the expiration of his contract, Celtic do look as if they could be short on goals next season.

Outside of Edouard, no one hit double figures in the league last time out, so seeing him go without a replacement would be a huge concern.

1 of 15 Who scored Celtic's first goal of the season? Mohamed Elyounoussi Odsonne Edouard Kristoffer Ajer James Forrest

What has Postecoglou said about Celtic?

Finally having arrived in Scotland after being appointed a number of weeks ago, the new Celtic boss spoke of his excitement.

“I’m not a fan of Zoom even though it’s been our existence for 18 months so I was keen to get up here as soon as possible,” he said (via the club's official website).

“I had to do quarantine and make sure we followed all the protocols but being here now is exactly where I wanted to be."

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Four Premier League clubs want to sign surprise Liverpool hero

News Now - Sport News