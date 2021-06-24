Leeds transfer news: Pathway clear to sign ace who's agent said he wants to play for Bielsa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nahitan Nandez is close to making a move to Leeds United this summer, according to Italian outlet L'Union Sarda.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Earlier this month, TuttoMercatoWeb claimed the Yorkshire giants held a 'concrete' interest in the 25-year-old Uruguayan international.

According to this report, Leeds' pathway to the player is opening up. Indeed, both Inter Milan and Roma are said to be losing interest, leaving Marcelo Bielsa's side with a clear run.

What do Leeds want this summer?

The Sun's Alan Nixon revealed on Twitter that the club were looking to make a number of additions to their midfield ranks during the transfer window, so the interest in Nandez certainly makes sense.

According to WhoScored data, the combative midfielder averaged 1.8 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 1.5 clearances per game in a defensive sense last season. Attacking wise, he scored two goals and registered two assists while averaging 1 shot, 1 key pass and 1.2 dribbles per game.

Journalist Kristof Terreur tells The Football Terrace that Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Leeds within the last year...

Of the club's current central midfielders, only Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas average more tackles, while only Phillips and Mateusz Klich produce more in the way of key passes.

Given Leeds' all-action style of play, he would appear to have the physical profile to make a difference in both senses, potentially making him quite a natural fit at Elland Road.

Does Nandez want to join Leeds?

Speaking to El Crack Deportivo in 2019, Nandez's agent revealed he had spoken to Leeds back when they were still a Championship team and that his client was keen on the idea of working under Bielsa.

“I spoke with important clubs in Europe and he told me that he would like to play with Bielsa," said Pablo Bentacur (via FourFourTwo).

"It is easy to understand why I have a relationship with the coach, with the previous president and the current one and it would be a pleasure to be under the orders of Bielsa.

“There is good relationship and good dialogue [with Leeds]. There are problems in the category but what I can say in a personal way is that it would be a pleasure to play in Leeds and Nahitan also told me that.”

1 of 15 Who did Leeds lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Everton

Having only improved their standing since, Leeds surely have a good chance of landing him this summer.

Who else do Leeds want to sign?

Youth recruitment appears to be a priority for Leeds at the moment with both Birmingham City's Amari Miller and Celtic's Leo Hjedle linked with moves.

GIVEMESPORT were told earlier this month that Rangers' Ryan Kent remains a target too, little under a year after Leeds had a £10m offer snubbed.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News