Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals imminent Gunners exit - 'personal terms agreed'

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is getting closer to a move to Marseille this summer, after personal terms were agreed last week.

What's the latest transfer news involving Matteo Guendouzi?

Football.london recently claimed that Guendouzi has agreed personal terms with Marseille ahead of a proposed move to the French outfit this summer, however the financial structure of the deal is yet to be agreed with Arsenal.

The report suggested that talks are ongoing between the two clubs and the Gunners are demanding a fee of €20m (£17.2m).

Marseille are reportedly keen to conclude a loan agreement for Guendouzi, with an obligation to buy clause inserted into the deal.

Is Andre Silva heading to Arsenal?! Hear the latest gossip on The Football Terrace...

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Guendouzi?

Italian journalist Romano confirms reports that Guendouzi agreed personal terms with Marseille last week and reveals that a deal is getting closer between the two sides.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "Keep an eye also on Guendouzi to Marseille. Personal terms were agreed one week ago and now the deal is getting closer between the two clubs."

What did Guendouzi say about leaving Arsenal last year?

The Arsenal midfielder suggested that he needed to regain his confidence on loan with Hertha Berlin after a frustrating year at the Emirates and he stated that it was his decision to leave the Gunners last summer.

Speaking to Telefoot as per Goal, Guendouzi said, "I needed to have fun on the pitch, to regain confidence and that's what Hertha offers me. It really is a choice I made.

"In the space of two seasons I have played more than 80 games with Arsenal," said the Frenchman. "When you play less, you start to think and it hurts."

What were Guendouzi's stats on loan this season?

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old was Hertha's fourth best performer in the Bundesliga this season with a rating of 6.73. The midfielder earned regular minutes in Germany's top flight, making 24 appearances.

Guendouzi had a pass success rate of 86.7% in the league - only one player in Hertha's squad achieved more than that this term. The Frenchman also made three goal contributions for the side, despite predominantly playing in a defensive role in the middle of the park.

It seems that the midfielder is not in Arteta's plans as various reports link him with a move away from the Emirates, therefore it could be a good deal for Arsenal as they can recoup a fee for the 22-year-old and reinvest in other areas of the squad.

