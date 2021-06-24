Manchester United transfer news: Fresh development in Jadon Sancho saga

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United have submitted a second bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

The Mirror claim that Man United have submitted a bid of £72.5m for Dortmund’s Sancho, although it is still £5m short of the German club’s valuation of the 20-year-old.

The report suggests that United had an opening offer of £60m rejected by the Bundesliga outfit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number one target.

Both clubs are reportedly willing to conclude a deal for Sancho this summer to allow all parties to move on from what has been a year-long transfer saga.

How much will Sancho earn at United?

Reports from The Mirror state that the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Sancho and he is expected to sign a five year deal at the club with the option of an additional year.

The 20-year-old will reportedly earn a weekly wage of around £250,000 at Old Trafford if he were to make the move to the Premier League.

According to Salary Sport, Sancho’s current contract at Dortmund sees him pocket £160,000 per week, which suggests he would earn an increase of £90,000 per week at United.

Why has Sancho barely featured for England at Euro 2020?

It would appear that Sancho is out of favour with England manager Gareth Southgate, despite having had a strong campaign with Borussia Dortmund. In 26 Bundesliga appearances, he netted eight goals and registered 11 assists this term.

The winger has played just six minutes in the tournament so far, as the England boss has preferred to use Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and even Bukayo Saka ahead of him.

The 20-year-old will be hoping he has a bigger part to play in the knockout stages of the Euros.

Who could United bid for next?

United have seemingly earmarked central defence as an area to upgrade this summer, as they have been linked with a variety of defensive options in recent weeks.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are working on a deal to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal in the transfer window.

The Athletic, meanwhile, claimed that United are the most likely side to negotiate a deal for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane. The report suggested that the World Cup winner would be available for just £40m-£45m this summer.

The 2018 World Cup winner's wealth of experience could make him a strong addition to United's roster.

