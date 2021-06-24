Next Tottenham manager: Another big name has rejected the job despite big offer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui rejected a big offer from Tottenham Hotspur, according to club president Jose Castro.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Speaking to Spanish radio station CADENA SER, Castro revealed the former Real Madrid coach had received a 'dizzying' offer from Spurs but remained committed to the cause at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

"Julen rang me and told me," he said (via The Daily Mail).

"He said he'd received offers he'd not listened to in addition to a dizzying one from Tottenham.

"But he said he doesn't forget things and that he is very motivated here.

"We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I'm sure he will bring much more to the club.

"You see his ability and leadership every day. Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here."

Would Lopetegui have been a good appointment?

Though his stock certainly dropped after the fiasco that saw him sacked from the Spanish national team for accepting the Madrid job, only to be removed after just three months, the 54-year-old has largely rebuilt his reputation with Sevilla.

Indeed, he won the Europa League in his first season and battled for the La Liga title in his second, though did fall away towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

In October 2020, Spanish football expert Sid Lowe of The Guardian talked of how well Lopetegui's side pressed during a famous win away at Barcelona and waxed lyrical about their 'collective certainity'.

Given Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly looking for an attack-minded manager and has spoken about how he wants to revert back to the club's DNA (encapsulated by Mauricio Pochettino's all-action side between 2014 and 2019), Lopetegui would appear to be a natural fit.

Who else is in the frame?

According to Football Insider, Spurs' new Managing Director is now keen on bringing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo to the club as a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Months after sacking him, moves for the likes of Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paul Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso have all broken down, leaving the club in an embarrassing position.

