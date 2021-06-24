Southampton quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the Saints' 2020/21 campaign?

After embarking on an impressive seven-match unbeaten run in the Premier League at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, Southampton would have been hoping to push on last season under the guidance of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

However, despite bolstering their side by signing the likes of Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu, the Saints struggled considerably for consistency in the top-flight as they eventually slumped to a 15th place finish.

Whereas Southampton did manage to secure a memorable victory over Liverpool in January, they made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the following month as they suffered a humiliating 9-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

The Saints never really recovered from this particular setback as they went on to lose 11 of their remaining 17 league games.

Meanwhile, Hasenhuttl's side's dream of winning the FA Cup was shattered by Leicester City at the semi-final stage.

Whilst it is safe to say that a host of Southampton players ultimately failed to live up to expectations last season, Danny Ings was an exception as he managed to provide 16 direct goal contributions in 29 league appearances.

With the Saints set to face Everton on the opening day of the upcoming campaign in August, it will be intriguing to see how they fare in the top-flight.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of Southampton's 2020/21 season.

How many games did the Saints win in the top-flight during the previous campaign? Who knocked Southampton out of the League Cup last season?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Saints supporters!

