Fabrizio Romano: Midfielder "would love to join Arsenal", Gunners talking to his agents

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal target Albert Sambi Lokonga of Anderlecht would love to join the Gunners and talks between the club and the player's agent are underway.

What's the latest transfer news involving Albert Sambi Lokonga?

Football Insider revealed that Lokonga has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and suggested that negotiations have intensified in regards to negotiating a switch to the Emirates this summer.

The report stated that the north London outfit had a £13m bid rejected for the midfielder and the Gunners are still negotiating a fee with Anderlecht.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Lokonga?

Romano claims that the 21-year-old would love to join Arsenal and he confirms that the Gunners are in talks with the player's agent.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "Keep an eye on Lokonga the midfielder of Anderlecht because talks between Arsenal and Anderlecht are true. And also talks between Arsenal and the player’s agents are true. Lokonga is 100% open to join Arsenal, he would love to join Arsenal."

Romano also reveals that Lokonga has told other clubs that his priority is to join Arsenal this summer.

The journalist added, "He was contacted by Italian clubs Napoli and Atalanta but he said 'my priority is Arsenal'. Let’s see if Arsenal decide to complete a deal in the next days."

What were Lokonga's stats this season?

Lokonga is a defensive powerhouse and his statistics from the 2020/21 campaign prove he could be exactly what Arsenal need next season.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old made 1.8 interceptions per game in Belgium's top flight which is more than any Arsenal player achieved this term. He also made 1.6 tackles and won 1.2 aerial duels per game.

He also registered five goal contributions in 33 league appearances for Anderlecht.

Would Lokonga go straight into Arsenal's starting XI?

Lokonga would probably be more of a rotation player in the initial phase of his Arsenal career, however the Gunners do have gaps in midfield and he may get a considerable amount of game time next term.

Dani Ceballos is set to return to his parent club Real Madrid after his two year loan spell with the north London outfit came to an end. The midfielder made just 17 league starts and proved to be a squad player at best for Mikel Arteta.

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka could also leave the Emirates, as reports from football.london have suggested that the Switzerland international has agreed personal terms with Roma. The 29-year-old made 29 league starts for Arsenal and he was a mainstay in the middle of the park.

Bearing that in mind, Lokonga could feature more regularly than expected next term.

