Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops Harry Kane update

Tottenham are still optimistic about their chances of keeping Harry Kane at the club beyond this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news on Harry Kane's future?

The 27-year-old has reportedly told Spurs that he wants to move elsewhere in the current transfer window after the team finished down in seventh place in 2020/21, missing out on Champions League football for the second successive season.

Manchester City appear to be ready to test Tottenham's resolve as they made an official proposal earlier this week of £100m for Kane, plus the option to include other players as part of a potential deal.

The north London club are not expected to agree to this offer, and Romano has claimed that they still believe they have an opportunity to keep hold of Kane despite the reported interest from their Premier League rivals.

What did Romano say about Tottenham's position on Kane?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed that Spurs are not going to accept City's proposal, and that they are instead going to do all they can to convince Kane to remain at his boyhood club.

Romano said: “Tottenham’s position with Daniel Levy is ‘no’. No, to this bid 100%, so they are not accepting this bid, and they are still intending to keep Harry Kane. They want to continue with Harry Kane and they are convinced they have chances to change his mind and to keep Harry Kane."

How important is Kane to Spurs?

He's vital.

Although the team had an underwhelming campaign this term, Kane is one of the few players who can hold his head up high.

The 57-cap international scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists in the top-flight. This means that he was directly involved in 54% of Spurs' Premier League goals in 2020/21.

It is clear that he is the side's main man, and if Tottenham were to lose him this summer, it would be almost impossible to find someone to replace what he has brought to the team over the years, and in particular, in the last 12 months.

Can Tottenham realistically keep Kane?

Given that the club have been without a manager for over two months, they do not seem to be doing themselves any favours if they do want to convince Kane that he should stay put this summer.

However, Spurs do have a track record of getting their way in the transfer market when it comes to letting go of their star players on their own terms.

A decade ago, Chelsea made multiple bids to sign Luka Modric from Spurs, but Daniel Levy stood firm and offloaded the midfielder to Real Madrid instead, ensuring that he did not significantly strengthen a rival team in the process.

A more recent example is the case of Christian Eriksen. Back in June 2019, the Danish playmaker expressed his desire to leave Tottenham to pursue a new challenge. Despite these comments, he did not depart the club for another seven months.

These transfer deals from years gone by indicate that Tottenham are not just going to roll over and allow Kane to go without a fight. He still has three years left on his contract, so Spurs are under no immediate pressure to sell him, and that could be a reason that they are confident that he will still be at the club at the start of next season.

