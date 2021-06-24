Chelsea transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals AC Milan want three more Blues players

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are interested in signing three Chelsea players this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano?

Romano claims that Chelsea are willing to let striker Olivier Giroud leave the club this summer and AC Milan have already agreed personal terms with the centre-forward.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Yes [Giroud can leave], AC Milan and Chelsea have a good relationship. They did the Tomori deal together, and Olivier Giroud could leave the club this summer. There are chances.

“AC Milan have an agreement with the player on personal terms. Two year contract for €3.5m (£3m) net per season. But AC Milan want Giroud for free without paying a fee to Chelsea.”

Milan are also reportedly interested in signing Hakim Ziyech and French defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.

Romano said, “AC Milan are also asking for Ziyech and are also asking for Bakayoko coming back to AC Milan, but at the moment these are just talks, nothing is advanced.”

Have AC Milan already done business with Chelsea this summer?

Technically yes, although the terms of the deal were agreed last summer. Following a successful loan spell that saw him register 16 starts in Serie A as AC Milan qualified for the Champions League, the San Siro outfit decided to exercise a clause allowing them to sign Fikayo Tomori in a permanent deal.

Chelsea may live to regret that one considering Tomori is just 23 years of age and has already been capped by England. However, Thomas Tuchel does have a wealth of centre-backs at his disposal including Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Has Ziyech been a hit at Chelsea?

Ziyech was the first signing of Frank Lampard's spell at Stamford Bridge boss with the deal sealed back in February last year.

The former Ajax man joined in the summer but suffered an early-season calf injury and struggled to really get going after that. He only made 15 Premier League starts this season, producing just two goals and three assists, and has overall found it difficult to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

With a different manager now at the helm and Ziyech already 28, Chelsea may be tempted to make a quick sale and recover as much of their original investment as possible.

Would Chelsea miss Olivier Giroud?

Giroud's certainly had his moments for Chelsea and developed a knack of emerging from the peripheries of the squad when results aren't going their way to come into the side and make a difference.



He's averaged one goal involvement every 107 minutes of action for the Blues, which certainly isn't bad going for a striker who has rarely been given a consistent run in the starting XI. He even scored four Premier League goals this season.

Ultimately, however, Giroud is now 34 years of age and his contract is due to expire next summer. Chelsea have been strongly linked with Erling Haaland and moving Giroud on would help make room for him in the squad.

