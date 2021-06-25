West Brom transfer rumours: Baggies eyeing up bargain swoop for Championship ace

When you consider just how poor West Bromwich Albion were in the Premier League last season, it is hardly a shock that they have decided to make drastic changes to their squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

The Baggies recently opted to cut ties with Sam Field, Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu, Kamil Grosicki, Kyle Edwards, Andy Lonergan, Lee Peltier and Branislav Ivanovic whilst Kieran Gibbs is set to officially join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami next month.

The exodus may not end there as Sam Johnstone has recently been linked with a shock move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Rekeem Harper's future has become the subject of a great deal of speculation in recent weeks due to the interest shown in him by Ipswich Town whilst Baggies prospect Josh Griffiths is reportedly a target for Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

Despite the fact that the transfer window is now open for Championship sides, West Brom have yet to draft in replacements for the players that they have parted ways with as their main focus has been to find a successor for Sam Allardyce.

However, the Baggies could potentially be closing in on their first deal of the summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, West Brom are lining up a contract offer for Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan.

Yet to sign a new contract with the Blades, the 24-year-old is set to be available on a free transfer this summer when his current deal expires at the end of June.

West Brom could have a battle on their hands to secure the services of Bryan as he emerged as a target for Burnley, Fulham and Swansea City earlier this year.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could potentially be a shrewd signing by the Baggies as Bryan did manage to illustrate glimpses of his talent during the previous campaign for the Blades.

Whilst he was unable to prevent United from suffering relegation to the second-tier, the defender still manage to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in the top-flight.

Limited to just 15 appearances in all competitions last season due to the presence of Chris Basham and John Egan, there is no guarantee that the defender will be able to force his way into Slavisa Jokanovic's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Taking this into consideration, a move to West Brom could suit Bryan as he may end up thriving in a lower division for a side who will be expecting to challenge for promotion next season.

